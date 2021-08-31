Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones debut at $329

A successor to Bose’s popular QC35, the highly anticipated QuietComfort 45 headphones offer enhanced acoustic noise-canceling technology and USB-C charging.
The headphones were first spotted at Adorama on Aug. 31, with a retail price tag of $329. At press time, shoppers can preorder the QuietComfort 45 headphones at the Bose dealer, with no official ship date included on the company’s product page. According to Adorama, orders are shipped on a first-come, first-served basis, with free shipping on orders delivered within the contiguous U.S.
New to the QuietComfort 45 is USB-C charging, with up to 24 hours of play time on a single charge. The QC45 also offer improved voice pickup with the addition of a fourth microphone.
The synthetic leather earcup cushions and headband are designed to provide a premium feel in a competitive space that includes the popular Sony XM4 headphones and AirPods Max.
Two modes allow users to select between full noise-canceling (Quiet Mode) and hearing your environment and music at the same time (Aware Mode).
Stay tuned to AppleInsider for additional details once the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones hit store shelves. If you want to get your hands on a pair of the QC45, Adorama is accepting preorders in both Black and White Smoke for $329.