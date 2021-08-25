Home
Big Tech firms to announce new cybersecurity plans after Biden meeting
25 agosto, 2021

President Biden’s cybersecurity summit with Big Tech firms, including Apple, will reportedly be followed by new security announcements concerning “technology and talent.”

Both Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella will be among the Big Tech representatives meeting with President Biden to discuss the national security threat posed by cyber attacks. Following the discussion, it is now reported that there will be announcements concerning private sector cyber security efforts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an administration official said that there will be some announcements that were described as being related to “technology and talent.”

An unspecified further source also told the Wall Street Journal that some of the attending companies will announce investment in security. Others are expected to address specific aspects or issues of cybersecurity, but no further details were given.

As well as Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Google’s Sundar Pichai, the meeting is expected to include senior representatives from Amazon, IBM, Bank of America, and more.

The cybersecurity summit marks Tim Cook’s first official meeting with President Biden, though the Apple CEO has previously written to the White House regarding policy issues.

