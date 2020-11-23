Best early Black Friday deals offer price cuts on iPad Air 4, iPad Pro

Positioned to be hot sellers this holiday season, popular retailers are already slashing prices on Apple’s iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro this Black Friday week, with the iPad Air 4 dropping to $559.
New iPad Black Friday markdowns
Kicking off the holiday week, Apple resellers are discounting iPads, which are always a fan favorite during the holiday season — and even more so during the pandemic when families are looking for tools to aid in home entertainment, along with remote learning.
Stay tuned to AppleInsider for the best Black Friday deals on Apple hardware and third-party accessories — and don’t forget to bookmark our Apple Price Guide for quick-access to the lowest prices across leading resellers.
Apple hardware deals