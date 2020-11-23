Home
Best early Black Friday deals offer price cuts on iPad Air 4, iPad Pro
Best early Black Friday deals offer price cuts on iPad Air 4, iPad Pro

23 noviembre, 2020

Positioned to be hot sellers this holiday season, popular retailers are already slashing prices on Apple’s iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro this Black Friday week, with the iPad Air 4 dropping to $559.

New iPad Black Friday markdowns

Kicking off the holiday week, Apple resellers are discounting iPads, which are always a fan favorite during the holiday season — and even more so during the pandemic when families are looking for tools to aid in home entertainment, along with remote learning.

Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deal
iPad Air 4 discounted to $559

Apple hardware deals

Lowest Apple prices

