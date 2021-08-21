Best Deals August 21 – $100 off Radeon RX 6900 XT, $630 UltraWide Monitor

Saturday’s best deals include a $630 Scepter 43.8-inch Ultra Wide monitor, $100 off an XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, and a $30 Razer DeathAdder Mini Gaming Mouse.
Cricket Wireless
Cricket Wireless is offering the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free, included with the subscription. Customers also get a year of Sam’s Club and Acorns savings with their purchase.
The single line plan with all these perks starts at $60 per month. Purchase three months of this plan as a new customer to get an iPhone SE for $0 once rebates and discounts are included. Visit Cricket Wireless for terms and conditions.
Monoprice mobile essentials sale
Monoprice is holding a sale on many of its popular cables, chargers, and hubs. Check out the full sale on their website.
Free SATA 240GB SSD
Computers, monitors, and accessories
Computer parts
Computer parts
Deals still going on:
- Eluktronics Manix 2TB Ultra Performance Series PCIe NVMe 4.0 x 4 M.2 2280 SSD, was $399.99 now $229.99
- EVGA SuperNOVA 650 Ga 650W Fully Modular Power Supply (80 Plus Gold), was $129.99 now $79.99
- G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB (2x16GB) RGB DDR4 3600 Desktop Memory was $244.99 now $171.50 with coupon 83AGLTD78B.
- Patriot 1TB VPN100 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3 Internal Solid State Drive, was $154.99 now $149.99
- Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive, was $169.99 now $144.99
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C / USB Flash Drive, was $74.99 now $19.99
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB Portable Hard Drive with Rescue Data Recovery Services, was $134.99 now $104.99
- Team Group 1TB T-Force Vulcan G 2.5-inch SATA III 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive, was $95.99 now $89.99
- Team Group 2280 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive, was $104.99 now $89.99
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive Black, was $309.99 now $277.99
- WD 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive, was $179.99 now $78.76
- WD 500GB Black SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Solid State Drive, was $119.99 now $54.99 on Amazon and B&H Photo Video
Laptops, desktops, and tablets
New Today:
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo 14-inch notebook” Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVME SSD, Thunderbolt 4, was $1,099.99 now $699.99
Deals still going on:
- Amazon Fire HD 10.1-inch tablet 32 GB (2021) – Black, was $149.99 now $99.99
- Amazon Fire HD Plus 10.1-inch tablet 32 GB (2021) – Black, was $179.99 now $129.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8-inch Kids Pro tablet 32 GB – Black, was $139.99 now $89.99
- Amazon Fire HD 7-inch Kids Pro tablet 16 GB – Blue, was $99.99 now $59.99, was $99.99 now $59.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8-inch tablet 32 GB (2020), was $89.99 now $59.99
- ASUS VivoBook 14 K413 Laptop: Intel i5-1135G7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce MX350, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD was $749.99 now $649.99
- ASUS ROG Strix 300Hz 15.6-inch Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Radeon RX 6800M 16GB RAM 512GB SSD, was $1,649.99 now $1,499.99
- Dell Inspiron 5515 Touch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM 1TB PCIe SSD AMD Radeon Graphics, was $1,129 now $789
- Ending soon – Gigabyte Aero 15.6-inch 4K OLED Laptop with Intel Core i9 3.3GHz GeForce RTX 3080 32GB RAM 1.5TB SSD, was $3,449 now $2,949
- Gigabyte 15.6-inch Aero OLED 4K UHD Gaming Notebook Computer with Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB – Black, was $1,799 now $1,399
- Gigabyte Aero OLED XD 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 1TB NVMe SSD i7 11800H and RTX 3070, was $1,999.00 now $1,699.00 after receiving rebate prepaid card from Gigabyte
- HP ProDesk 600 G3 Micro Tower Desktop Computer with Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD, was $799 now $509.99
- Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop: Ryzen 7 5700U, 15.6″ FHD Touch, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD was $859.99 now $729.99
- Razer 17.3-inch Blade Pro 17 240Hz Gaming Notebook Computer with Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB, was $3,199.99 now $2,399.99
Monitors and monitor accessories
New today:
- Sceptre IPS 43.8-inch Ultra Wide 32:9 monitor, was $699.97 now $632.09
Deals still going on:
- Acer 27-inch Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx was $369.99 now $259.99
- AOC 15.6-inch USB-C portable monitor, was $179.99 now $115.59
- AOC 32-inch FHD 75Hz Adaptive Sync Curved Gaming Monitor C32V3H, was $224.99 now $179.99
- Asus 27-inch VG278Q 1080p 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor, was $249.99 now $229.99
- Deco Gear 34-inch 144Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor, was $599.99 now $399.99
- Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch was $359.99 now $269.99 with discount code 93XRT86. Includes free Newegg lightweight bag.
- GIGABYTE G5 GD: Core i5 11400H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD was $1,149.00 now $899.00 after rebate
- LG 25-inch UltraWide FHD IPS LED Monitor, was $199.99 now $149.99
- LG UltraGear 27GL850-B was $496.99 now $376.99
- LG 27-inch 4K Ultra HD FreeSync IPS Monitor, was $449 now $429.99
- MSI Optix 24-inch 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Height Adjustable Curved Gaming Monitor – MAG240CR, was $209.99 now $159.99
- MSI Optix 34-inch Ultra Wide QHD Monitor, was $429.99 now $359.99
- Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch 1440p 165Hz HDR 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor, was $379.99 now $329.99
Computer accessories
- Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Premium Dual-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone with Blue VO!CE Vocal Effects for Gaming Streaming and Podcasting on PC and Mac – Blackout/Shadow Grey/Vivid Blue, was $99.99 now $79.99
- iMicro 2.4GHz Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse, was $19.99 now $14.99
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam 1080p, $99.99 now $74.99
- Leather Desk Pad Protector Non-Slip Waterproof, was $9.99 to $15.99 now $8.49 to $13.59 depending on color and size
- Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam, was $69.99 now $59.99 on Best Buy and B&H Video
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor, was $149.99 now $119.99
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Bundle – Black, was $59.99 now $33.82
- Microsoft Modern Mobile Wireless BlueTrack Mouse – Black, was $34.99 now $24.99
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse, was $49.99 now $30.41
- Wavlink USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station, was $199.99 now $74.99
Networking
TV, TV accessories, and TV speakers
Televisions and Projectors
- Hisense 100-inch L5 Series 4K Android Smart HDR Projector Laser TV, was $4,999 now $2,499
- Hisense 65-inch U7G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Android TV, was $1,099.99 now $999.99
- LG OLED65GXPUA 65-inch Gallery 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV, was $3,499.99 now $2,496.99 with $200 Gift Card and 3 Year Protection Plan
- Samsung LSP9T The Premiere Smart Triple Laser Projector, was $6,500 now $3,999
- Sony X90J 65-inch TV BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD, was $1,599.99 now $1,298
LG OLED TV Deals
BuyDig has a LG OLED TV deal going on now. With these purchases, you get a Visa gift card and a 4-year extended accidental warranty for free. Along with that you get BuyDig’s fast free shipping and a 45-day return period.
- LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, was $1796.99 now $1496.99 and get a $50 Visa Gift Card
- LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, was $2499.99 now $2096.99 and get a $100 Visa Gift Card
- LG 48-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV, was $1999.99 now $1196.99 and get a $50 Visa Gift Card
- LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV, was $1999.99 now $1296.99 and get a $50 Visa Gift Card
- LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV, was $1999.99 now $1796.99 and get a $100 Visa Gift Card
- LG 77-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV, was $3199.99 now $2,996.99 and get a $200 Visa Gift Card
Sony 4K TV Deals
TV accessories and TV speakers
Smart home and housing goods
Smart Home
- Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (2020) – Charcoal, was $49.99 now $34.99
- eufy Security Solo IndoorCam, was $51.99 now $44.19
- eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth, was $44.99 now $27.99
- Ecovacs Deebot 711 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 110 Minute Battery Life, was $549.99 now $129
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaning Robot, was $849.99 refurbished $549.99
- iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum Cleaning Robot, was $649.99 refurbished $399.99
- Kasa Smart 2K Security Indoor Camera with 2-Way Audio and Night Vision works with Alexa & Google Home, was $44.99 now $34.99
- Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack – White, was $29.99 now $24.99
- Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 2.4GHz Wi-Fi works with Alexa and Google Home, was $19.99 now $13.29
- Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 2.4GHz Wi-Fi works with Alexa and Google Home three-pack, was $44.99 now $35.99
- Reolink Lumus Outdoor WiFi Security Camera with Spotlight, was $49.99 now $39.99
- Reolink 4MP Dual-Band WiFi Security Camera, was $59.99 now $50.99
- Reolink 5MP Dual-Band WiFi Security Camera, was $99.99 now $84.99
- Wyze Smart Scale Heart Rate Monitor Bluetooth (Has Apple HealthKit integrations) – Black, was $33.99 now $27.99
- YI Security Home Camera with Night Vision 2-Way Audio Motion Detection – 4 pack, was $84.99 now $67.99
ecobee’s Back to School deals
- ecobee SmartCamera Indoor WiFi Security Camera, was $99.99 now $79.99 on ecobee’s website.
Vacuums, exercise equipment, and more
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, was $129 now $99
- Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, was $34.99 now $26.99
- Cricut Explore Air 2 – Mint, Lilac, Blue, was $249.99 now $189.99
- Cricut Joy Machine, was $179.99 now $149
- Cricut Maker, was $399.99 now $249
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum – Nickel, was $349.99 now $229.99
- Refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater was $449.99 now $159.99 with coupon code PSAVEDYSON
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum, was $449.99 refurbished $329.99
- Dyson products on eBay, 20% off with promo code PSAVEDYSON
- Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 30 Day Free United Membership, was $599 now $497
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – Stainless Steel/Black, was $119.99 now $89.99
- Staples 4ft x 3ft Standard Melamine Whiteboard – Oak Finish Frame, was $85.99 now $32.01
- Skonyon Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Fan, was $199 now $99.98
Other
Headphones, Ear Buds, and Speakers
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Smart Bluetooth Headphones, was $299 now $189 with promo code AIFS and 10% off if you become a member
- HiFiMan HE6 SE V2 Planar Magnetic Headphones, was $1,799 now $649
- Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speakers – Black, was $299.00 now $169.00
- Jabra Elite 25h Wireless Bluetooth Music Headphones Black, was $99.99 now $23.99
- Refurbished JBL Link Music was $119.95 now $38.99
- JBL Studio 590 floorstanding Loudspeaker, was $999.95 now $499.99
- Infinity Reference R253 Tower Loudspeaker, was $399.95 now $149.99
- Infinity Reference 263 Floorstanding Loudspeaker, was $499.95 now $199.99
- Infinity Reference R12 Subwoofer, was $499.95 now $169.99
- Monoprice Monolith 15-inch THX Ultra Certified 1000-Watt Subwoofer Amplifier, was $1,339.99 now $1,149.99
- Westone W60 Gen 2 Six-Driver True-Fit Earphones with MMCX Audio and Bluetooth Cables, was $999.99 now $379
Tech and gadgets
- Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 30 Day Free United Membership, was $599 now $497
- Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR Zoom Lens, was $2,196.95 refurbished $1,599
- Pimax Vision 8K X Virtual Reality Headset, was $1,449 now $1,399
- Pimax Vision 5K Super Virtual Reality Headset, was $749 now $729
Video games, toys, and games
- Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger, was $24.99 now $14.99
- Eldritch Horror Strategy Board Game, was $59.99 now $30.11
- Funko Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game – Multicolor, was $34.99 now $21.49
- LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection (468 Pieces), was $39.99 now $32
- LEGO Architecture Empire State Building 21046 (1,767 Pieces), was $129.99 now $103.83
- LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit 21319 (1,070 Pieces), was $59.99 now $48.00
- LEGO Star Wars: at-ST Raider 75254 (540 Pieces), was $49.99 now $39.99
- LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (1,010 Pieces), was $99.99 now $79.98
- LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set 71365 (217 pieces), was $29.99 now $20.99
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set Edition – Nintendo Switch, was $99 now $74.99
- Playstation HD Camera – Black, was $59.99 now $39.99
- Paper Mario The Origami King – Nintendo Switch, was $38.80 now $35.99
- Quake II RTX is free on GOG.
- Risk of Rain 2 – Nintendo Switch, was $29.99 now $17.59
- Resident Evil Village/Resident Evil 8 Steam Key, was $79.99 now $33.84
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintendo Switch, was $59.99 now $49.94
- The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition – PlayStation, was $39.99 now $19.99
- The Last of Us Part II Special Edition – PlayStation, was $59.99 now $39.99
Apple products and Accessories
iPhone Cases
iPhone 11 cases
- Mophie Juice Pack Access 2200mAh Battery Case – Blush Pink, was $69.99 now $20 with promo code MOPHIE50
iPhone 11 Pro cases
- MophieJuice Pack Access 2000mAh Battery Case, was $99.95 now $20 in Black and Blush Pink with promo code MOPHIE50
iPhone 11 Pro Max cases
- Mophie Juice Pack Access 2200mAh Battery Case, was $99.95 now $20 in Black and Blush Pink with promo code MOPHIE50
iPhone XS or iPhone X cases
- Mophie 2000mAh Juice Pack Access – Red, was $29.95 now $5.99 for Amazon Prime members or $8.99
- Mophie 1750mAh Juice Pack Air – Graphite & Red, was $29.95 now $5.99 for Amazon Prime members or $8.99
- Mophie 2000mAh Juice Pack Access Battery Case, was 99.95 now $8 in Stone and Deep Red with promo code MOPHIE50
iPhone XS Max cases
iPhone XR cases
- Mophie Juice Pack Access 2000mAh Battery Case – Red, was $49.99 now $12.48 with promo code MOPHIE50
Other Apple accessory products
- Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation, 4th Generation and 3rd Generation), was $199 now $120.95
- AmazonBasics MFi Certified USB-A to Lightning Cable – Various, $1.99 to $9.99 for Amazon Prime members or $3.99 to $11.99
- iPad Pro 11-inch QHOHQ Tempered Glass Screen Protector for 2020 2021 with Camera Lens Protector Anti-Fingerprint Anti-Scratch – 2 Pack, was $14.99 now $12.74
- Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch 42mm and 44mm – Sunflower, was $49 now $29
- Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch 38mm and 40mm – Sunflower, was $49 now $29
- Apple Sport Band for Apple Watch 44mm – Cactus, was $49 now $29
- Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon and Target
- Belkin Studio 10W Wireless Rapid Charging Stand, was $40 now $10
- InstaCharge 5000 mAh Power Banks with LED Flashlight, was $40 now $10
- Monoprice Obsidian Plus Pocket 5000mAh 2-Port USB Power Bank was $14.99 now $4.75 with promo code MOBILESALE.
MagSafe
Back-to-School Essentials Belkin Sale
Belkin is holding its Back-to-School Essentials sale, and customers can score up to $20 off an order of $100 or more. Be sure to use code BTS21 at checkout. Belkin has some other awesome deals on Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker & Wireless Charger, Soundsform Move True Wireless Earbuds, Refurbished Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini HD, and more!
Satechi Back-to-School sale
Satechi is holding its Back-to-School sale, and customers can score 20% on most of Satechi’s products. Check out some of the sales below or visit the company’s website and use promo code BK2SCHOOL20.
or browse any of Satechi’s other products and use promo code BK2SCHOOL20 for 20% off
iTunes Movies
There are a multitude of digital content sales on iTunes each week. For the most seamless purchasing experience, AppleInsider recommends opening video purchase links on an iPhone or iPad.
Weekend movie deals:
Deals of the week