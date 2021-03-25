Arizona Senate declines to vote on App Store payments bill

Arizona lawmakers on Wednesday did not vote — or discuss — an a hotly contested bill that sought to allow third-party payment systems on app stores run by Apple and Google, with one outspoken critic claiming Apple brokered a “backroom deal” to quash the legislation before it reached the floor.
The Arizona Senate was scheduled to debate and vote on an amendment to Arizona HB2005 today, but the action was passed over without explanation, reports The Verge.
Earlier this month, Arizona’s House of Representatives passed HB2005, sending the bill to the state Senate for discussion and potential enactment. The legislation prohibits companies managing large app stores, like Apple’s App Store, from forcing developers to use one type of in-app payment system. Directed at Apple and Google, which foist first-party methods on app purveyors, the bill also bans said app store custodians from retaliating against app makers who use third-party systems.
Apple and Google reportedly lobbied hard against the passage of HB2005, likely fearing a pro vote would set a precedent for other states considering similar laws.
At least one critic is crying foul. David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails, founder of Basecamp, CTO of Hey, and constant Apple detractor, in a tweet following today’s Senate session claimed Apple had the bill scotched in a secret deal. He cited no evidence beyond what appears to be rumors.
“The big show turned out to be a no show. The bill was killed in mid-air while on the agenda with a backroom deal. Apple has hired the governor’s former chief of staff, and word is that he brokered a deal to prevent this from even being heard,” Heinemeier Hansson’s tweet reads.
The fate of HB2005 remains unclear. Rep. Regina Cobb, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, the Arizona governor’s office and the office of the Arizona State Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray did not respond to requests for comment, the report said.