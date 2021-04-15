Apple’s spring event invitation confirms new iPad reveal, leaker suggests

While Apple has largely stopped the practice of dropping hints in its press event invitations, a leaker claims the colors on display in this week’s “Spring Loaded” invite could hint at future products.
In a tweet on Wednesday, accurate Apple product leaker “L0vetodream” presented a breakdown of Apple’s “Spring Loaded” invitation, cutting the stylized apple line drawing into distinct segments — and mirroring a large section — to spell out “iPad.” A separate image shows the beginnings of Apple’s AR teaser for the upcoming event; a colorful coil that transitions from yellow to red to purple and, finally, blue.
“[E]njoy these colors,” the leaker said.
Then again, the invitation’s curling design lends itself well to any number of words.
In a follow-up tweet, L0vetodream suggests the colors are not simply about one product, but instead hint at “a lot of things.”
Apple is rumored to launch a new collection of iPhone cases with spring colors in the near future, some of which are represented in the invitation’s illustration. On Tuesday, a supposed leak revealed what appears to be legitimate first-party cases in “Cantaloupe,” “Amethyst,” “Pistachio” and “Capri Blue” colorways.
Alongside seasonal iPhone cases, Apple typically releases Apple Watch bands in similar colors. For example, last year’s spring refresh saw the debut of accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
AppleInsider will be covering Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event live on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific.