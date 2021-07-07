Apple’s new Cork offices overlook city, railway, and river

Home
Apple is expanding its presence in Cork, Ireland, with three floors of office space in a historic building with some incredible views.

Apple’s future office, totaling about 36,000 feet of floor space, will reside in Horgan’s Quay office buildings. The site features a panoramic view of the River Lee, the docks, the railway yard, and downtown Cork.

CorkBeo has toured the space, gaining a first look into Apple’s future office. The building used to be a state-of-the-art distribution facility in the 1800s.

Image Credit: CorkBeo

Image Credit: CorkBeo

Apple is already Cork’s largest employer, hosting 6,000 workers at Holyhil and a smaller office in the city. The new space will bring 400 new employees, and upon completion, will serve as the base of operations for around 3,000 employees in total.

Apple recently celebrated 40 years in Cork, describing it as “four decades of community.”

