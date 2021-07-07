Apple’s new Cork offices overlook city, railway, and river

Apple is expanding its presence in Cork, Ireland, with three floors of office space in a historic building with some incredible views.
Apple’s future office, totaling about 36,000 feet of floor space, will reside in Horgan’s Quay office buildings. The site features a panoramic view of the River Lee, the docks, the railway yard, and downtown Cork.
CorkBeo has toured the space, gaining a first look into Apple’s future office. The building used to be a state-of-the-art distribution facility in the 1800s.
Apple is already Cork’s largest employer, hosting 6,000 workers at Holyhil and a smaller office in the city. The new space will bring 400 new employees, and upon completion, will serve as the base of operations for around 3,000 employees in total.
Apple recently celebrated 40 years in Cork, describing it as “four decades of community.”
Keep up with everything Apple in the weekly AppleInsider Podcast — and get a fast news update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say, “Hey, Siri,” to your HomePod mini and ask for these podcasts, and our latest HomeKit Insider episode too.
If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you can support the AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $5 per month through Apple’s Podcasts app, or via Patreon if you prefer any other podcast player.