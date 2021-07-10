Apple TV+ signs multi-year creative deal with ‘Lovecraft Country’ creator Misha Green

Apple has further bolstered its creative talent for future Apple TV+ content with its latest deal. Misha Green, best known for creating Lovecraft Country and writing for Heroes and Sons of Anarchy has inked a multi-year agreement with Apple.

Reported by Variety, the deal with Apple TV+ will see Green “create and develop television projects” for the streaming service.

News of the deal comes just days after it was announced that “Lovecraft Country” will not return for a second season at HBO. Green developed the series for television, with the first season having been based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. She also served as showrunner and executive producer.

Variety notes Green’s deal will see her team back up with Apple’s worldwide video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht who were previously at Sony Pictures.

Along with the new Apple deal, Green is writing, directing, and producing Tomb Raider 2, the follow-up to the 2018 reboot.

