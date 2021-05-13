Apple TV+ shares second season trailers for ‘Home Before Dark,’ ‘Trying’

Apple on Thursday shared trailers for the second seasons of Apple TV+ shows “Home Before Dark” and “Trying” ahead of their respective release dates.
“Home Before Dark” is based on the true story of young reporter Hilde Lysiak. The second season explores Lysiak’s investigation of a mysterious explosion that leads her to “fight a powerful and influential corporation.”
The second season stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, and Rio Mangini. It’s set to make its Apple TV+ premiere on June 11.
Apple also shared a trailer for the second season of “Trying,” a comedy series starring Esther Smith as Nikki, and Rafe Spall as Jason.
“All Nikki and Jason want is a baby— the one thing they can’t have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams,” Apple said of the second season.
Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris co-star in “Trying,” which is written by Andy Wolton. The series debuts on May 21.
