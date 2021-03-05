Apple TV+ series ‘In With The Devil’ gains Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta will make a return to series television in the forthcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of “In With The Devil.”
“In With The Devil” is a limited six-part series coming to Apple TV+. The series is produced by Apple Studios — Taron Egerton stars and acts as one of the executive producers.
Deadline reports that Liotta will play the lead character’s father, “Big Jim” a former ranking officer in the Kankakee police and fire departments. The lead character James Keene is portrayed by Taron Egerton, and the murderer is portrayed by Paul Walter Hauser.
The series is told through the lens of an intimate relationship between Keene and a serial killer convicted of murder. Keene, convicted of drug-related crimes was offered an early release by the FBI if he could get a serial killer to confess to two murders.
The show is based on a novel by the same name that portrays the real-life story of the author James Keene. Ray Liotta will be joining Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in his return to series television.
Apple TV+ is a streaming subscription service available for $4.99 per month. The service is also available on every tier of Apple One.