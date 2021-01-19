Apple TV+ orders two-part Oprah Winfrey biographical documentary from ‘Whitney’ creators

A new two-part biographical documentary focused on Oprah Winfrey is reportedly in the works at Apple TV+. Deadline reported that the documentary is being conceived by a team with close ties to Winfrey.

The documentary will come from Kevin MacDonald and Lisa Erspamer, the duo behind the Whitney Houston documentary Whitney. The report explains that Erspamer worked with Winfrey on The Oprah Winfrey Show for a decade and that Winfrey was a fan of the Whitney Houston documentary:

Winfrey was known to be a fan of that film, having tweeted at Erspamer back in 2018 calling the movie “fearless.” Winfrey and Erspamer also have a long-standing relationship from when the latter produced The Oprah Winfrey Show for a decade between 1999 and 2009.

The new doc will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist. MacDonald is directing the two-parter, Emmy nominee Rolake Bamgbose is serving as showrunner.

This is yet another continuation of the relationship between Oprah and Apple TV+. Back in 2018, Apple struck a multi-year original content deal with Winfrey, which has resulted in The Oprah Conversation, Oprah’s Book Club, and Oprah Talks COVID-19, all three of which are streaming now on Apple TV+.

This new production is independent from that deal, but the two are likely closely tied together.

