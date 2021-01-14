Apple TV+ orders two-part biographical documentary about Oprah Winfrey

Apple has ordered a two-part biographical documentary about Oprah Winfrey for its Apple TV+ service, according to a new report.
The documentary will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Winfrey, “who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist,” Variety reported.
The project will be headed by Academy Award winner Kevin MacDonald and Emmy-nominated Lisa Erspamer, who are both known for working on the biographic film “Whitney.”
Variety notes that Winfrey herself is a fan of that documentary, calling it “fearless” in a tweet to Erspamer in 2018. Erspamer previously produced “The Oprah Winfrey Show” between 1999 and 2009.
The documentary will join a growing slate of content that Apple is working on in partnership with Winfrey’s Harpo. The two companies inked a multi-year deal back in 2018, and have produced shows such as “The Oprah Conversation,” “Oprah’s Book Club,” and “Oprah Talks COVID-19.”