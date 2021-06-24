Apple TV orders ‘Strange Planet’ adaptation from Nathan Pyle and ‘Rick and Morty’ creator Dan Harmon

Apple TV has made its latest straight-to-series order, this time for an adaptation of the popular Strange Planet series by Nathan Pyle. And teaming up with Pyle as a co-creator for the new TV series is Dan Harmon, best known for Rick and Morty and Community.

Detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple’s straight-to-series order is for 10 episodes of the new comedic animated series based on Pyle’s Strange Planet best-selling graphic novels and webcomic.

Joining Pyle as an executive producer and co-creator is Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon.

The adaptation of the series will be produced in-house at Apple Studios along with the animation production house ShadowMachine.

Here’s the description of the original Strange Planet graphic novel:

Strange Planet covers a full life cycle of the planet’s inhabitants, including milestones such as: The Emergence Day

Being Gains a Sibling

The Being Family Attains a Beast

The Formal Education of a Being

Celebration of Special Days

Being Begins a Vocation

The Beings at Home

Health Status of a Being

The Hobbies of a Being

The Extended Family of the Being

The Being Reflects on Life While Watching the Planet Rotate

