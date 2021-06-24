Home
Apple TV orders ‘Strange Planet’ adaptation from Nathan Pyle and ‘Rick and Morty’ creator Dan Harmon
Apple TV

Apple TV orders ‘Strange Planet’ adaptation from Nathan Pyle and ‘Rick and Morty’ creator Dan Harmon

24 junio, 2021

Apple TV has made its latest straight-to-series order, this time for an adaptation of the popular Strange Planet series by Nathan Pyle. And teaming up with Pyle as a co-creator for the new TV series is Dan Harmon, best known for Rick and Morty and Community.

Detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple’s straight-to-series order is for 10 episodes of the new comedic animated series based on Pyle’s Strange Planet best-selling graphic novels and webcomic.

Joining Pyle as an executive producer and co-creator is Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon.

The adaptation of the series will be produced in-house at Apple Studios along with the animation production house ShadowMachine.

Here’s the description of the original Strange Planet graphic novel:

Strange Planet covers a full life cycle of the planet’s inhabitants, including milestones such as:

The Emergence Day
Being Gains a Sibling
The Being Family Attains a Beast
The Formal Education of a Being
Celebration of Special Days
Being Begins a Vocation
The Beings at Home
Health Status of a Being
The Hobbies of a Being
The Extended Family of the Being
The Being Reflects on Life While Watching the Planet Rotate

Check out everything available on Apple TV+ in our full guide here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.