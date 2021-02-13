Apple TV Channels offering extended free trials of A&E Crime Central and History Vault

The Apple TV Channels platform is a great way to get more out of Apple’s TV application. This holiday weekend, a pair of channels are offering extended one-moth free trials: A&E Crime Central and History Vault.

Typically, Apple TV Channels offer 7-day trials, but A&E and History Vault are extending their trials for one month. Apple explains:

Both A&E Crime Central and History Vault are now offering extended free trials. Uncover the legends and civilizations that have defined history, plus binge hundreds of series and specials that explore the criminal underworld with these limited-time offers.

Apple says that subscriptions will automatically renew unless at canceled at $5 per month, and this offer is valid for new subscribers only. Here are the full terms and conditions:

HistoryVault and A&E Crime Central: New subscribers only. $4.99/mo. after trial. Subscriptions will automatically renew until canceled. 1-month free trial offer expires February 22, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT.

Apple TV Channels are streaming services that you can buy and stream directly in the TV app. All billing is handled through Apple itself and the video is hosted by Apple. This means you watch it directly in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Be sure to check out our full roundup of all the available Apple TV Channels right here.

