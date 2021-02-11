Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to ‘Dolly’ starring Florence Pugh

Apple reportedly acquired the rights to the movie “Dolly” after a “bidding war,” as revealed by Deadline. The Cupertino-based company disputed the film with four major studios and will now offer it to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Although the company has acquired the rights to “Dolly,” the film is still a long way from its release.According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple hasn’t yet given the green light to start producing the project as it doesn’t yet have a director set and the script hasn’t yet been written. The amount of the deal wasn’t disclosed.

The film will be starring Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh, who is known for her roles in “Midsommar” and “Little Women.” In addition to Pugh, Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce have been writing on the script.

“Dolly” is a sci-fi drama inspired by Elizabeth Bear’s story in which a robotic doll kills its owner and shocks the world by asking for a lawyer claiming she’s not guilty. The film “has elements of both classic courtroom drama and sci-fi.”

Apple has been working to expand Apple TV+’s catalog of original movies and shows, which includes content that was recently nominated for the Golden Globe Awards. In addition to “Dolly,” Apple has also acquired the film rights to “Cherry” and “CODA,” both of which will premiere in 2021.

