Apple Store is down ahead of AirTag, purple iPhone 12 orders
Apple Store is down ahead of AirTag, purple iPhone 12 orders

23 abril, 2021

The Apple Store is down ritual is back for a second time this week as the company launched orders for AirTag and the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. 

However, orders don’t start until 5 AM PT so you’ve still got 3.5 hours before Apple’s new devices go on sale. 

The AirTag enables users to track items and find them when they are lost. Available individually for $29 or as a 4-pack for $99, AirTags integrate with the Find My app. You can see the tag on a map (location is reported anonymously by any nearby iOS device), make it play a sound when in Bluetooth range and use Precision Finding if you have an iPhone 11 or later. 

Precision Finding uses Ultra-Wide Band positioning to accurately point users in the right direction, to within a few inches of accuracy of the tagged item. Precision Finding is available when you get within about 30 feet of an AirTag. 

As the AirTag itself is just a circular blob, you’ll also need some kind of accessory to actually be able to hook the tag onto a keychain or luggage bag. Apple sells a selection of these accessories (priced between $15-$40) and many more are available online

The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is a new colorway option for the 12 series so if you haven’t already bought a new iPhone but you like the color purple, now’s your chance. 

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

