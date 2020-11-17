Apple Silicon Mac Eligible for Exclusive Promo Code Discounts

New deals continue to deliver impressive discounts on brand-new Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs and the Mac mini. Save up to $100 on 13-inch MacBook Pros, with optional AppleCare an additional $60 off.
After we covered earlier deals on Apple Silicon Macs, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama has issued its own set of prices drops available exclusively for AppleInsider readers.
Save up to $100 instantly on the standalone 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. Plus, MacBook Pro shoppers can grab an additional $60 off AppleCare. All of these discounts are available when you shop through the Adorama pricing links in this post or in the AppleInsider Mac Price Guide and apply coupon code APINSIDER in the same browsing session. These deals are link-activated so you must shop through our links with the code to secure the advertised prices. Step-by-step instructions can be found below.
New deals on Apple Silicon Macs
13-inch MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon
Apple Silicon MacBook Air deals
Apple Silicon Mac mini markdowns
(*) How to apply the APINSIDER coupon
- Make sure you’re using a browser with cookies enabled that isn’t in private mode.
- Click on the price link to the desired configuration from this article or the Adorama price links in our Price Guides. You MUST click through our links in the same shopping session that you use our coupon. If you try to save a link for late, the coupon WON’T WORK. Once you click through a price link, you’ll see a price that’s higher than advertised (we’ll fix that in a moment).
- Add the Apple Silicon Mac to your cart anyway, and when you’re done shopping, begin the checkout process.
- Look for a link that says “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” next to the gift icon. Click that to bring up a coupon code field.
- Enter the coupon code APINSIDER in the field and click apply. The discount should appear under “Promo Savings” above the order total.
- That’s it.
As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
