Home
Apple Silicon Mac Eligible for Exclusive Promo Code Discounts
Últimas novedades de iPhone

Apple Silicon Mac Eligible for Exclusive Promo Code Discounts

17 noviembre, 2020

New deals continue to deliver impressive discounts on brand-new Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs and the Mac mini. Save up to $100 on 13-inch MacBook Pros, with optional AppleCare an additional $60 off.

Exclusive Apple Silicon Mac deals

After we covered earlier deals on Apple Silicon Macs, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama has issued its own set of prices drops available exclusively for AppleInsider readers.

Save up to $100 instantly on the standalone 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. Plus, MacBook Pro shoppers can grab an additional $60 off AppleCare. All of these discounts are available when you shop through the Adorama pricing links in this post or in the AppleInsider Mac Price Guide and apply coupon code APINSIDER in the same browsing session. These deals are link-activated so you must shop through our links with the code to secure the advertised prices. Step-by-step instructions can be found below.

Apple Silicon Mac promo code deals

New deals on Apple Silicon Macs

13-inch MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon

  • 13″ MacBook Pro (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $1,225* ($75 off)

  • 13″ MacBook Pro (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $1,399* ($100 off)


    • *Price with promo code APINSIDER using the pricing links above for activation. Plus, save $60 on AppleCare with code.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air deals

  • 13″ MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 256GB, 7-core GPU): $950* ($50 off)

  • 13″ MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU): $1,199* ($50 off)


    • *Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing links above for activation.

Apple Silicon Mac mini markdowns

  • Mac mini (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $675* ($25 off)

  • Mac mini (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $849* ($50 off)


    • *Price with coupon code APINSIDER (case sensitive) using the pricing links above.

(*) How to apply the APINSIDER coupon

  1. Make sure you’re using a browser with cookies enabled that isn’t in private mode.
  2. Click on the price link to the desired configuration from this article or the Adorama price links in our Price Guides. You MUST click through our links in the same shopping session that you use our coupon. If you try to save a link for late, the coupon WON’T WORK. Once you click through a price link, you’ll see a price that’s higher than advertised (we’ll fix that in a moment).
  3. Add the Apple Silicon Mac to your cart anyway, and when you’re done shopping, begin the checkout process.
  4. Look for a link that says “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” next to the gift icon. Click that to bring up a coupon code field.
    Where to find Adorama coupon code field

  5. Enter the coupon code APINSIDER in the field and click apply. The discount should appear under “Promo Savings” above the order total.
  6. That’s it.
    As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.

Additional Apple deals

Lowest Apple prices

AppleInsider and Apple authorized resellers are also running additional exclusive discounts on hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus deals on AppleCare, software and more. Here are some of the offers:

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.