Apple settles lawsuit against virtualization firm Corellium

Apple on Tuesday settled a patent infringement lawsuit leveled against Corellium, a software virtualization firm that markets its wares to security researchers.
Apple filed its lawsuit against Corellium in 2019, claiming the company’s products infringe on copyrights covering iOS, iTunes and other technologies. Corellium sells virtualized versions of Apple’s iPhone and other products to developers and security researchers, who use the tool to surface bugs, flaws and other vulnerabilities.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in Florida on Aug. 16, but the parties agreed to settle the action today, according to court filings reported by The Washington Post. Terms of the agreement are confidential.
As noted in the report, Apple’s legal play was viewed skeptically by the security research community, which voiced concern that a ruling in Apple’s favor could have a chilling effect on independent research.
Corellium’s tools allow users to create virtual devices in the cloud. Support spans from iPads to current iPhone models, each of which runs iOS builds directly from Apple’s servers. The result is a “fully functioning” device replicated in software.
While Corellium itself claimed its tools run “real iOS,” Apple did not license its proprietary software to the firm. Corellium, Apple argued, broke security measures to create “unauthorized copies” of iOS, thereby running afoul of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.
“[ … ] Corellium has simply copied everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons— all of it, in exacting detail,” Apple’s original filing reads.
In December, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Smith tossed Apple’s copyright claims, saying Corellium met its burden of establishing fair use. Judge Smith did not, however, dismiss the DMCA assertions that were subsequently slated to be heard in court next week.
Court filings reveal Apple attempted to acquire Corellium in 2018. Apple filed suit against the firm as negotiations stalled, putting Corellium in a precarious position.
Apple’s lawsuit was said to have scared security researchers away from Corellium’s product. In 2019, Apple announced the Security Research Device program, which allows researchers to find vulnerabilities in specialized iPhones and could serve as an alternative to Corellium and other products.