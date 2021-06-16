Apple resolves problem with Apple Card in-store Apple Pay purchases

Two days after it was initially reported, Apple has now announced that it has resolved an issue that was preventing some Apple Card users trying to make purchases in stores.
“Some users were affected,” says Apple’s Resolved Issue notice on its system status page. “Some users were not able to make in-store purchases with Apple Card using Apple Pay.”
No further details of the problem have been revealed, but the issue was marked as resolved at 6:41 AM ET June 16. Apple first acknowledged the problem at 3:30 AM ET on June 14.
Reports from users appeared to suggest that the issue was specifically limited to using Apple Pay via iPhone or Apple Watch at a stores checkout. The physical Apple Card continued to work, as did all online Apple Pay purchases.
This two-day incident is the second issue to cause problems for Apple Card users in June 2021. Previously, a six-hour outage prevented all Apple Card users either seeing their purchases, or paying their balance.
Stay on top of all Apple news right from your HomePod. Say, “Hey, Siri, play AppleInsider,” and you’ll get latest AppleInsider Podcast. Or ask your HomePod mini for “AppleInsider Daily” instead and you’ll hear a fast update direct from our news team. And, if you’re interested in Apple-centric home automation, say “Hey, Siri, play HomeKit Insider,” and you’ll be listening to our newest specialized podcast in moments.