Apple reportedly in talks to acquire two animated films produced by John Lasseter

Apple has been working to expand its Apple TV+ subscription streaming service with more exclusive movies and TV shows. According to a new report from Variety, the company is now negotiating with Skydance Animation studios the rights to the animated films “Luck” and “Spellbound,” which were produced by John Lasseter.

Lasseter became one of the most famous film producers due to his work as chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, where he was responsible for directing animations such as Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, and Cars — and he even worked directly with Steve Jobs in the early years of Pixar.

He left Disney in 2018 after being accused of sexual harassment and then was hired by Skydance Animation in 2019. Both animated films that Apple wants to acquire were produced in partnership with Paramount Pictures and were expected to be released in theaters in 2022.

The report mentioned that the executives said “Luck” brings back aspects of “vintage Lasseter” that made Disney and Pixar animations so popular. For that reason, having the rights to these films can bring a strong commercial appeal to the platform that acquires them.

Both “Luck” and “Spellbound” were set for release in 2022. The former is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. It was dated for Feb. 18.

Even if Apple acquires the movie rights, they both should still be premiered in theaters before the release to Apple TV+ subscribers.

