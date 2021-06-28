Apple releases trailer for Sundance award-winning movie CODA, premieres August 13 on Apple TV+

Apple today released the official trailer for its next original movie, CODA. Apple TV+ will release the film on August 13, alongside a limited theatrical release. CODA first debuted as part of the 2021 Sundance film festival.

At Sundance, the film was warmly received and it was awarded the Grand Jury prize. Apple acquired the film in a record-setting $25 million deal. Watch the trailer below …

The movie centres on lead character Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, who is a child of deaf adults or ‘CODA’. Ruby is the only hearing member of her family. She works on the family’s fishing boat every day before school.

Over the course of the film, Ruby discovers a talent for singing and wants to apply for a top music school. However, she has also become the de facto family interpreter and fears what would happen if she left.

As foreshadowed by the strong showing at Sundance, CODA is set to receive wide critical acclaim and may even be in contest for an Oscars nomination later this year. Other Apple Original Films expected to debut in time for awards season include ‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks, ‘Swan Song’ starring Mahershala Ali, and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Watch the trailer for CODA here:

