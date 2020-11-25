Apple releases second developer betas of tvOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Home
25 noviembre, 2020

Apple has released the second developer betas of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3. This comes after yesterday’s release of iOS 14.3 beta 2 to developers and public beta users.

watchOS 7.2 beta 2 features the build number 18S5555c, while tvOS 14.3 beta 2 features the build number 18K5556a.

With watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users will be able to receive new cardio fitness notifications. These will notify you if your cardio fitness level reaches a certain level that could impact your daily activity. Apple explains:

Apple Watch can notify you if your cardio fitness reaches a level where you may experience limitations in your daily activity.

This is likely related to VO2 Max data, which Apple Watch currently monitors and displays in the Fitness app and in the Health app. In fact, alongside the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 in September, Apple teased that Apple Watch would soon add Low Cardio Fitness Notifications later this year. iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 appear to include the basis of this functionality.

tvOS 14.3 beta 2 focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. Find anything else new in today’s betas? Let us know down in the comments.

