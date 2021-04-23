Apple releases public betas for iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and tvOS 14.6

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and tvOS 14.6 to members of its public software testing program.
The first public betas should be essentially the same as the first developer beta, which Apple seeded on Thursday. The builds can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Program web portal.
It isn’t yet clear what changes or new features are included in the beta versions. Given the feature-packed nature of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, it’s likely that the subsequent point releases will be focused on under-the-hood changes.
With two beta tracks available — iOS 14.5 and iOS 14.6 — Apple has integrated a new download prompt in Settings to that offers developers the option of installing either software version. Apple is expected to release iOS 14.5 by April 30.
AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.
