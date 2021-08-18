Apple releases iOS 15 & iPadOS 15 public beta 5

Apple has released the sixth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to members of its public software testing program.
The sixth public betas should be essentially the same as the sixth developer betas, which Apple seeded on Tuesday. The builds can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Program web portal.
The new betas include more design tweaks to Safari and a new option to toggle the old top-bar Safari design from iOS 14. Animations for changing tabs or opening the tab picker in Safari are much more fluid as well, signaling the impending final version is coming soon.
The controversial CSAM detection software will be included sometime after the new software launches in the fall. Apple hasn’t stated when it will include the software during the beta cycle.
AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices and ensure sufficient backups of important data before updating.