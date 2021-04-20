Home
Apple quietly adds 10 Gigabit Ethernet upgrade option to M1 Mac mini
Alongside the launch of a new M1 iMac on Tuesday, Apple has quietly introduced a new 10 Gigabit Ethernet upgrade to its Apple Silicon Mac mini.

Apple launched the M1 Mac mini in 2020. At the time, the Mac was available with a Gigabit Ethernet option, but no way to upgrade to 10 Gigabit.

On Tuesday, Apple quietly added the option, which adds $100 to the cost of the Mac mini’s $699 price tag. New orders with the upgrade are available starting today.

Back in November 2020, an apparent leak heralded the launch of 10 Gigabit Ethernet on Apple’s small, headless Mac. Apple Service providers began seeing Mac mini logic boards with the upgrade option in internal parts lists.

Apple says its newly introduced 24-inch iMac with an Apple Silicon is configurable with Gigabit Ethernet, but there’s no word on whether it’ll be available with a 10 Gigabit upgrade option when it launches.

