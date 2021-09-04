Home
Apple presents AirTag designers with commemorative gift, sends ‘Close Your Rings’ challenge rewards
Últimas novedades de iPhone

Apple presents AirTag designers with commemorative gift, sends ‘Close Your Rings’ challenge rewards

4 septiembre, 2021

Select Apple employees were this week presented with special memorabilia for assisting in the design of AirTag and taking part in the “Close Your Rings” fitness challenge.

Designers working on the AirTag project were presented with a commemorative presentation case featuring what appears to be six trackers, each emblazoned with a designer’s engraved signature. The devices are arranged in a circle surrounding a polished stainless steel AirTag cover.

Shown off in a photo from product designer Frank de Jong on LinkedIn (via 9to5Mac), the display went out to team members de Jong, Arian Behzadi, Christine Franco, Corey Wang, Marcel van Os and Nicole Ryan.

Employees who took part in this year’s “Close Your Rings” challenge are also receiving rewards. Each worker who completed the program gets a set of three black towels with bold graphics inspired by Apple Watch’s Activity rings.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the challenge. Apple’s version of a corporate wellness campaign, “Close Your Rings” urges employees to stay healthy by setting Apple Watch activity goals that are tracked using the wearable. Workers are awarded pins and gifts for completing the challenge.

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.