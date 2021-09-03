Apple Pay promo offers up to $30 off at Instacart

Every week, Apple reveals a new exclusive offer for Apple Pay users in the US, and this week’s offer is for customers of the popular grocery delivery service Instacart. The company is offering up to $30 off orders placed at Instacart for those who pay with Apple Pay.

According to an email sent by Apple to users on Thursday, customers who have never ordered from Instacart can get $30 off their first order of $50 or more. However, if you are already a customer of the grocery store, you can still get a $5 discount on your next order of $35 or more.

In order to get the $30 discount, new customers must add the “APPLEPAY30” code at checkout when ordering from the Instacart app or website. For those who already use Instacart, the discount code is “APPLEPAY5” to get $5 off.

Save on groceries from Instacart with Apple Pay. New to Instacart? Get $30 off your grocery or convenience store delivery of $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY30 in the Instacart app or on the web. Already use Instacart? Get $5 off your next order of $35 or more with promo code APPLEPAY5 in the Instacart app or on the web.

Apple says the offer is valid from today until Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The company also notes that the offer is not valid for alcoholic beverages and that taxes and service charges are excluded from the discount.

With Apple Pay, users can pay in stores with their credit or debit cards using only their iPhone or Apple Watch. The service also works on compatible apps and websites on iOS, watchOS, and macOS. You can learn how to set up Apple Pay on all of your devices in our full guide right here.

Don’t forget to check our special guide with news and rumors about Apple Pay.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: