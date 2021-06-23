Apple Pay promo nets discounts on summer clothing, Spin scooter rentals

Apple’s latest Apple Pay promotion includes discounts on popular beach brands Roxy and Reef, eyewear and athletic apparel, and a special offer for Spin scooter rentals.
Detailed in an email to existing Apple Pay users on Tuesday, the deals start with a $15 off a purchase of $100 or more from Fanatics when using the payment service with the promo code “APPLEPAY.”
Ray-Ban is offering 35% off any Custom lab order when using Apple’s code at checkout. The service lets customers select from a variety of frames, lenses, temples and engravings to create a unique pair of glasses.
Apple Pay users can score 20% off sandals, shoes, and apparel at Reef, while Roxy and RVCA are both offering 30% off a single item with promo code. Tommy Hilfiger customers can take 30% off an order of $100 or more.
Finally, Apple Pay users can get $5 off a ride when renting a scooter through Spin.
All deals are valid through July 1, and can be redeemed through a participating company’s website or app.
Apple routinely partners with retailers, brands, service providers and app makers to boost Apple Pay engagement. In April, the company offered Mother’s Day discounts on flowers, clothes and more.
