Apple Music now rolling out Spatial Audio and Lossless songs for subscribers

Earlier today, Apple announced at WWDC 2021 that Apple Music Lossless and the Spatial Audio feature would be made available to all users today. Now the company is finally rolling out these features to Apple Music subscribers.

Apple announced Spatial Audio and Lossless songs for Apple Music in May, but both features were yet to be released to users. During today’s WWDC 2021 opening event, the company confirmed that users would get these Apple Music updates today, although it didn’t mention any specific times.

Luckily, since the day is not over yet, it seems there is still time for Apple to fulfill its promise. The options to enable Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless songs are finally showing up for Apple Music subscribers running iOS 14.6 and iOS 15 beta. However, not everyone is currently seeing the option, which suggests that Apple is doing a slow rollout through a server-side change.

Spatial Audio brings immersive 3D sound through AirPods, Beats, and other compatible headphones. Lossless, on the other hand, delivers high-quality songs with really low compression, which brings out more details when listening on a very high-quality headphone or speaker. Apple is not charging Apple Music subscribers any extra for these features.

Within the Music app, users will see which songs are available in Dolby Atmos for Spatial Audio and Lossless. New menus will also show up in the Music app settings to enable and disable both options.

