Apple issues third betas for iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2

Apple is now on its third generation of betas, providing developers with new builds of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2.
The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
New additions to iOS 14.3 include support for Apple ProRAW, the company’s new image format that puts together the benefits of shooting in RAW with computational photography. The Find My app included a new video detailing an updated pairing interface, as well as a glyph that may represent AirPods Studio.
HomeKit was updated to change how it handled accessory updates. Default search option changes, App Clips, Cardio Fitness categories within the Health app, and Shortcut wallpaper updates were also found.
AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.