Apple issues Safari update for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave

Along with Monday’s batch of operating system updates, Apple issued a new version of its Safari web browser for past Mac software releases macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave.
Apple is currently pushing out the latest Safari iteration to users of macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave, though the company failed to detail the update’s contents in accompanying release notes.
Safari 14.1.2 is listed on an Apple security update support document, however, suggesting the new version contains important bug fixes and security enhancements that typically accompany operating system point releases.
Along with new features, like MagSafe Battery Pack support and Apple Card Family upgrades on iOS, the latest round of updates include a number of bug fixes and security patches. Apple has yet to publish details on the security enhancements, but is expected to do so later today.
All new operating system versions are currently being pushed through Apple’s software update delivery system, while Safari 14.1.2 can be downloaded by navigating to Software Update in System Preferences.