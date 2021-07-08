Apple Developer Academy expanding with new headquarters in Saudi Arabia

Apple today announced another step in the international expansion of the Apple Developer Academy. After bringing the program to South Korea earlier this year, the company will build the first Apple Developer Academy headquarters in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The news was confirmed to the local Saudi Gazette newspaper (via AppleInsider), which reported that Riyadh will be the first city in the Middle East to have an Apple Developer Academy institution. Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said that, at first, the program will be focused on supporting the inclusion of women in the fields of technology and design.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha thanked the Apple Developer Academy for choosing the Kingdom to be the first country in the MENA region to host the global Apple academy for programming and development. “This qualitative move is an investment in the digital minds and skills of our girls in their journey of building the innovative future of the nation and the transformation towards an economy based on innovation and digital transformation.”

Apple will bring the program to Saudi Arabia through a partnership with Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) via the Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University.

The Apple Developer Academy is a program that trains programming and design students to create apps for iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms. There are classes on Swift language, interface prototyping, and more. Everything is supervised by Apple and the students have the opportunity to have their apps featured on the App Store.

The first Apple Developer Academy was created in Brazil in 2013 and has since been expanded to other countries, including the United States and South Korea.

