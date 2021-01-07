Apple CEO Tim Cook says rioters who stormed US Capitol should be ‘held to account’

Apple’s Tim Cook added his voice to a chorus of U.S. and international business leaders who decried the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, saying rioters “should be held to account” for their actions.
Cook in a tweet made clear his disdain for a pro-Trump mob that overran the Capitol in what he characterized as an “insurrection.”
“Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most,” Cook said in a tweet.
The message arrived hours after rioters breached the Capitol as legislators convened to confirm the Electoral College win of President-Elect Joe Biden. After bypassing Capitol Police, the mob mingled in the chambers of Congress and senior lawmakers’ offices, vandalizing the building while posing for pictures.
Members of both the House and Senate were escorted to safe locations as the hours-long insurgency played out. Congress reconvened to continue election proceedings, and hear opposition to results in battleground states, after law enforcement officers pushed the rabble out.
Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally in front of the White House to air grievances over the recent election, which he baselessly claims was “rigged.” He urged those gathered to march to the Capitol to show support for senators and representatives who challenged the election’s results, saying “this is the time for strength.” Trump later issued a video calling for rioters to leave peacefully, though the address and a series of subsequent tweets carried a mixed message as they repeated claims of election fraud.
Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours citing “severe violations” of the platform’s Civic Integrity policy.