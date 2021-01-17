Apple again extends Apple TV+ free trials, subscribers now get free access until July 2021

Apple is again extending the free period for the Apple TV+ 1-year free trials given out with hardware. With the latest announcement, anybody with an Apple TV+ subscription that was set to expire from now until June will instead expire in July 2021.

This means customers who took advantage of the ‘year free’ deal back when the service first launched will now be getting an additional 9 months of free access to Apple original shows and movies.

The first TV+ extension was announced in October and pushed the first wave of free trial renewals out to February. The new extension means that anyone who didn’t already cancel their subscription will now be able to use it for free for six additional months.

Any current customers with free trials set to end in the February to June period will now see those subscription renewals pushed out to July. Similarly, customers with an annual subscription that expires between February and June will also get the same additional months of service at no additional charge.

Apple will notify all eligible customers of the extension via email in the next couple of weeks. Like last time, the company will be compensating existing subscribers with credit refunds as follows.

Any paying subscribers to Apple TV+ monthly plan as of today, January 15, will receive $4.99 store credit for the February to June period, offsetting the cost of their subscription. The same is true for people who currently pay for the Apple One bundle subscription.

The second round of extensions gives Apple more time to expand the Apple TV+ content offering and increase the value proposition of the service, as the company releases new flagship series and movies as well as second seasons of its popular launch shows.

Upcoming titles include the highly anticipated movie ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland, the second season of For All Mankind, and more. You can see the announced roadmap for Apple TV+ content in our comprehensive guide here.

