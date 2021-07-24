Amazon Issues Massive MacBook Pro 16″ Sale, $400 -$500 off

Back-to-school MacBook Pro deals are in full swing, with the retail 16-inch models $400 to $500 off at Amazon while supplies last.
New 16-inch MacBook Pro price drop
Inventory is likely to sell out quickly due to Amazon’s steep price cuts heading into the weekend as back-to-school shoppers gear up for the fall semester.
There are exclusive discounts on every upgraded CTO model as well, so it’s worth paying a visit to the AppleInsider 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide for coupon savings on every model in addition to deals on AppleCare.
Additional deals on Apple hardware
AppleInsider has teamed up with Apple Authorized Resellers on additional exclusive deals that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on software, peripherals and more. Here are just a few of the specials running this week: