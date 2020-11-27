AirPods Pro Sale at Amazon

Home
28 noviembre, 2020

Black Friday AirPods deals are in effect right now, with AirPods Pro dropping to an all-time low price of $169. Save up to $80 instantly, with deals starting at just $109.

Apple’s wireless earbuds became an overnight success following their initial launch in 2016. Apple now offers three variants, including the premium AirPods Pro, for customers to snag during Black Friday sales, with easy price comparison at your fingertips or broken down by store below.

Quick access to the lowest AirPods prices

Best Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday

The best deals this year come from stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. They have AirPods Pro down to as low as $169 ($80 off the sticker price), and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for up to $50 off.

Amazon

  • AirPods Pro: $169.99 ($80 off)

  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $149.99 ($50 off)

  • AirPods with Charging Case (Wired): $109.99 ($50 off)

Adorama

  • AirPods Pro: $189* ($60 off)

    • *Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing link above.

Walmart

  • AirPods Pro: $169 ($80 off)

    • – Out of stock now, may be available on Nov. 27

Target

  • AirPods Pro: $199.99 ($49.01 off)

  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $159.99 ($40 off)

  • AirPods with Charging Case (Wired): $119.99 ($40 off)

Expercom Black Friday Deals

  • AirPods with Charging Case: $129 ($50 off)

  • AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: $159 ($50 off)

  • AirPods Pro: $199 ($50 off)

Apple

While third-party retailers are offering aggressive discounts this year, those preferring to shop with Apple can snag a $25 gift card with any AirPods purchase. Apple’s deals run from Nov. 27 to 30.

Beats & other audio deals

Beats and other popular headphones are on sale

Apple’s Beats brand complements AirPods, offering over-ear headphones, workout earbuds, and other variants. Retailers are slashing prices on Beats for the holidays — along with offerings from Jabra and Sony.

Best Buy

  • Beats Solo Pro: $169.99 ($129.96 off)

  • BeatsX: $49.99 ($50 off)

  • Sony WH-1000XM4: $278 ($71.99 off)

Amazon

  • Jabra Elite 85H: $149.99 ($100 off)

  • Jabra Elite Active 75T: $149.99 ($50 off)

  • Jabra Elite 75T: $139.99 ($40 off)

  • Jabra Elite Active 65T: $99.99 ($40 off)

  • Jabra Elite Active 65T: $69.99 ($50 off)

Adorama

  • Sonos Move: $299 ($100 off)

  • Sonos Beam Soundbar: $299 ($100 off)

  • Sonos SUB Gen 3: $599 ($100 off)

Stay tuned for even more Black Friday Apple deals

AppleInsider will be highlighting the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals throughout the holiday week. Be sure to download our app and follow us on social media for the latest news and best prices on your favorite Apple gear and accessories.

Additional Apple deals

Lowest Apple prices

AppleInsider and Apple authorized resellers are also running additional exclusive discounts on hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus deals on AppleCare, software and more. Here are some of the offers:

