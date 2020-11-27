AirPods Pro Sale at Amazon

Black Friday AirPods deals are in effect right now, with AirPods Pro dropping to an all-time low price of $169. Save up to $80 instantly, with deals starting at just $109.
Apple’s wireless earbuds became an overnight success following their initial launch in 2016. Apple now offers three variants, including the premium AirPods Pro, for customers to snag during Black Friday sales, with easy price comparison at your fingertips or broken down by store below.
Quick access to the lowest AirPods prices
Best Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday
Contenido
The best deals this year come from stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. They have AirPods Pro down to as low as $169 ($80 off the sticker price), and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for up to $50 off.
Amazon
Adorama
- AirPods Pro: $189* ($60 off)
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing link above.
Walmart
- AirPods Pro: $169 ($80 off)
– Out of stock now, may be available on Nov. 27
Target
Expercom Black Friday Deals
Apple
While third-party retailers are offering aggressive discounts this year, those preferring to shop with Apple can snag a $25 gift card with any AirPods purchase. Apple’s deals run from Nov. 27 to 30.
Beats & other audio deals
Apple’s Beats brand complements AirPods, offering over-ear headphones, workout earbuds, and other variants. Retailers are slashing prices on Beats for the holidays — along with offerings from Jabra and Sony.
Best Buy
Amazon
Adorama
Stay tuned for even more Black Friday Apple deals
AppleInsider will be highlighting the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals throughout the holiday week. Be sure to download our app and follow us on social media for the latest news and best prices on your favorite Apple gear and accessories.
Additional Apple deals