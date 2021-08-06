9to5Mac Happy Hour 341: Apple Store Online, iCloud Photos adds new protections for child safety, titanium iPhone 14

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s news including the new child safety initiatives for Messages and iCloud Photos, the possibility of a titanium iPhone in future, surprise updates to the Mac Pro and speculating on its future, and the implications of SiriKit intent deprecation.
