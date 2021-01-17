Home
9to5Mac Happy Hour 312: MagSafe and more coming in 2021 MacBook Pro, redesigned iMac and Apple external display rumors
17 enero, 2021

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack the latest 2021 rumors from Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg including redesigned iMac, MacBook Pro, and Apple display hardware.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

